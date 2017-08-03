Lady Lions’ Teniya Page suffers fracture/dislocation to ankle

Penn State guard Teniya Page suffered a fracture/dislocation to her right ankle during an intrasquad game at the USA Basketball Under-23 camp on Thursday morning.
She was treated at Memorial Hospital and, according to USA Basketball, has been released. She will require an orthopedic evaluation to determine her follow-up care and treatment.
The recovery time for Page’s injury is not yet known. But Penn State coach Coquese Washington released a statement of her own Thursday night, adding that she’s confident her star player will “make a full recovery.”
“The statement issued by USA Basketball is the most up-to-date information we have on her injury at this time,” Washington wrote. “Penn State Athletics and our medical team are ready to support Teniya through her diagnosis, treatment and rehab, and we are confident she will make a full recovery.”
Page averaged 19.9 points as a sophomore last season. She was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection and was an honorable mention on the All-America team from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
With the Lady Lions losing 47 percent of their scoring output from last season, Page was expected to play in an even larger role with the team this year. Washington called her “our most-seasoned player” back in April.
