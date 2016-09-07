Talented Carlisle runs past State College in boys’ cross country

Despite very hot running conditions, the State College boys’ cross country team split its opening dual meets of the season with Central Dauphin East and Carlisle. The Little Lions had five runners in the top 11, topping Central Dauphin East 15-40, while Carlisle had the upper hand over the Little Lions 20-36.
Nick Feffer led the Little Lions with a time of 16 minutes, 21 seconds to finish third. Feffer finished behind Carlisle’s top two runners, brothers Noah and Sam Affolder. Noah Affolder won in 16:05. Rounding out the Little Lions top five scorers were Mitch Etter (sixth), Owen Wing (seventh), David Wong (ninth) and Owen Isham (11th).
“It was extremely tough running conditions, hot and no shade on the course,” Little Lions coach Dave Felice said. “Our boys seemed to come through it really well, but Carlisle has an incredible team. They have two new runners who are national class.”
The next meet for the Little Lions will be at the Spiked Shoe Invitational at the Penn State Golf Course this Saturday.
Comments