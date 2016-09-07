State College girls’ volleyball wins opening match of season

Taylor Kuruzovich did a little bit of everything as State College won its season opener in four sets over Central Dauphin 25-23, 25-20, 24-26, 25-22 Tuesday night.
Kuruzovich led the Lady Little Lions with 16 kills, 23 assists, six aces and two blocks. Jess Irwin added nine kills, Leah Henderson gave out nine assists Laura Hildebrand posted 20 digs and Alli Henderson picked up 14 digs.
“I thought we did some really good things and there are some things we can do better,” Lady Little Lions coach Chad Weight said of his season opener. “I liked we put some effort into some things we were trying to do in practice.”
