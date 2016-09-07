State College girls’ cross country battle 2 teams, heat

With four of the first five runners, Carlisle easily outpaced State College 16-42 in a double-dual Mid Penn Conference meet Tuesday. The Lady Little Lions beat Central Dauphin East 18-42.
Catherine Curtin led State College with her clocking of 21 minutes, 7 seconds. Gabby Bock was next in seventh place in 21:12, followed by Cailin Saylor (ninth), Julia Neely (10th) and Haley Garvin (11th) on a hot and humid day in Carlisle, which forced a number of Lady Little Lion runners to drop out of the race as a precaution.
“We had a couple not looking so good but they’re okay now,” State College coach Rebecca Donaghue said. “It was really hot ... and we wanted to be safe.”
