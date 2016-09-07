Penns Valley wins girls’ soccer season opener against Bald Eagle Area

Penns Valley got the best of rival Bald Eagle Area 3-1 Tuesday evening to open their girls’ soccer seasons.
Keira Whitman scored a pair of goals to lead the Lady Rams, with Sydney Riegel adding the other score. Hannah Montiny and Abby Martin picked up assists.
Addison Proctor netted the goal for the Lady Eagles, with help from Kiersten Walker. Charlee Harris was tested often, making 12 saves as Penns Valley outshot BEA 15-4.
“The girls got off to a slow start and without keeper Charlee Harris it would not have been tied going into halftime,” BEA coach Jared Moore said. “Charlee played a great game. She made so many great saves and really kept us in the game.”
Comments