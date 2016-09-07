Koleno, Gettig power BEA boys’ soccer past Penns Valley

Bald Eagle Area forward Seth Koleno came running over to the sideline.
“Coach, that was horrible!” Koleno bellowed to Eagles coach Jason Bair.
But Bair didn’t care.
Koleno’s shot went in the back of the net, the Eagles tacked on another goal a few minutes later, and BEA escaped with a 2-0 win over Penns Valley on Wednesday night at Alumni Stadium.
As an evening of back-and-forth play drew to a close and overtime loomed over the Eagles and Rams, Koleno’s strike off the side of his foot in the 72nd minute was a difference-maker.
It was the game-winner, and it wasn’t pretty.
“That was definitely the ugliest goal I’ve ever scored,” the junior attacker said.
Bair concurred.
“That might have been one of the ugliest looking shots I’ve ever seen,” the coach said. “But I’ve told them, ‘I don’t care how pretty the goal is, the ball just has to go in.’”
And somehow, it did.
Playing the ball off a half-volley, Koleno tried to put his whole foot through the ball outside the box. But the attempt jumped oddly off the right side of his foot, “doing a squiggle-thing” as Bair said.
It was a weird shot, for sure, but it slid past Penns Valley goalkeeper Jared Kines.
Bair felt like Koleno’s goal shifted momentum in BEA’s favor significantly.
“As soon as they scored that, you could see the switch go on,” he said.
A few minutes later, as the clock started to wane, the Eagles added a second, burying goal.
BEA midfielder Trent Donley corralled a header in the box off a free kick, directed toward teammate Jared Gettig, and Gettig did the rest.
After assisting Koleno on his score, Gettig got one of his own, pummeling a short strike by Kines for the backbreaker.
The Eagles rode out the final three minutes to a two-goal victory.
But everything wasn’t so easy early on.
Sure, BEA dominated the first half — Bair thought his Eagles should’ve had “multiple goals” in the opening 40 minutes — but the Rams came out of a 0-0 halftime firing.
In a six-minute span in the middle of the period, Penns Valley outshot BEA 5-0, all either on target or forcing Eagles goalkeeper Hunter Etters off his line.
The attacking flurry commenced with striker Sal Castilago cutting back toward the middle of the box, ripping a close-range shot, and having it slide just left of the post.
Castilago fell to his knees, put his head on the turf, and slammed his hands on the ground.
The Rams were frustrated. They had their chances to go ahead.
“In the second half it was more even,” Penns Valley senior midfielder Stephen Gover said. “I think we were unfortunate not to get a better shot.”
Bair could feel the Rams’ presence, too.
“I wasn’t nervous,” the Eagles coach said. “But if the ball’s not on your end of the field, it takes one mistake by your defense or goalkeeper.”
Thankfully for both sides, neither keeper faltered. Etters recorded five saves and earned his first shutout of the season, and even though Kines had two goals go by him, he still made five saves of his own.
After solid performances by both the Eagles and Rams, they’ll look to carry positives into their next games. Bald Eagle Area travels to Philipsburg-Osceola on Saturday, while Penns Valley hosts Bellefonte.
