Bellefonte falls to Huntingdon in boys’ soccer

Bellefonte couldn’t contain Huntingdon in the second half of a 4-2 loss Wednesday.
The Red Raiders took a 2-1 lead after Daniel Catchmark’s goal in the 47th minute before Huntingdon responded with three goals en route to the win. Huntingdon’s Doug Gearhart found the back of the net to tie the game three minutes after Catchmark’s goal. Pierce Hunter then scored the Bearcats’ final two goals.
Alex Horner scored Bellefonte’s first goal. Robby Hawn also scored for Huntingdon.
Bellefonte’s Noah Nadolsky made six saves.
