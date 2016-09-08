Bald Eagle Area names Ron Guenot head wrestling coach

Bald Eagle Area wrestling fans are familiar with the name of Guenot.
For many years, the Eagles have had a member of the family tree on their roster. Three of the top six winningest wrestlers in program history are part of the lineage.
One of the Guenots is now leading BEA’s varsity program.
On Thursday, Ron Guenot Jr. was approved by the school board as the Eagles’ new coach, replacing Steve Millward.
“When it opened, I thought what a great opportunity for me and the community,” Guenot said. “I’m looking forward to building upon the tradition of Bald Eagle wrestling.”
Guenot, who teaches third grade at Wingate Elementary, is a 1992 BEA graduate. He said he got his start in the Eagles’ program when he was 8 years old.
Guenot finished his BEA career with a 94-21 record. He made it to the state tournament in both his junior and senior years. In his final season, Guenot collected a bronze medal.
He continued his career at Lock Haven University at 165 pounds, graduated with a teaching degree and started his career in Wingate.
“I’ve taught there ever since I graduated college,” he said of working for the Bald Eagle Area School District. “I’ve been involved in the (wrestling) program in the past as a coach.”
Guenot was the junior high coach for the Eagles from 1997-2007. During that time, he coached two-time PIAA and two-time NCAA champion, Quentin Wright. He also coached former Penn State heavyweight Jon Gingrich.
In his final year of junior high coaching, Guenot was named the Class AAA Pennsylvania Junior High Coach of the Year.
“It is very nice to be working with Coach Guenot again,” BEA athletic director Doug Dyke said in an email. “He did a great job as our junior high head coach a few years ago. With Coach Guenot being a well respected elementary teacher in our district, his hiring might help get some younger kids out for the sport of wrestling. I have talked to some of our older fans and they are excited to have Ron leading the program.”
Though Guenot has been out of the coaching scene for a while, he said he has kept up with the program. He has traveled to Hershey to watch Eagle wrestlers compete at the state level. He has a nephew, and a few other family members have wrestlers in the elementary program.
He’ll look to his roots to develop his approach to his new coaching tenure.
“I’m really going to try to promote family. It’s always been that way in the past,” Guenot said. “It’s how I got started. It’s how a lot of wrestlers get started is because of family.
“There is a lot of pride and great history in Bald Eagle wrestling. I want to bring the kind of excitement to the Bald Eagle program that made it a standout program. I want to fill the Bald Eagle gymnasium to capacity because that’s what I remember when I wrestled and coached.”
