BEA football looking to stay hungry going into matchup with Penns Valley

Every week, the Bald Eagle Area coaching staff point out specific plays while reviewing video of the team’s previous game.
The highlighted segments show players “going 1,000 miles per hour and doing whatever it takes to make a play,” according to BEA coach Jesse Nagle.
The players watch the running backs breaking tackles and battling for a 4-yard gain. They watch defensive linemen fighting through double teams and getting into the backfield for stops. They watch special teams players sprinting down the field and taking out opposing players on kickoffs.
“That fight is what we’re looking for,” Nagle said.
Nagle is using those highlights and motivational clips to reinforce that message to his team. He wants the Eagles to stay hungry after starting the season with a pair of blowout victories over St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy and Philipsburg-Osceola.
The Eagles (2-0) will be in for a challenge when they host Penns Valley (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Rams have been competitive against tough competition in their first two games, falling in overtime to Marian Catholic on the road before losing to Clearfield 21-7 last week.
Though his players are disappointed with their record, Penns Valley coach Martin Tobias said they’ve responded well this week at practice.
“They’re a very business-like group and even keel,” Tobias said. “They don’t get too high and they don’t get too low. They’re focused on the job at hand and the task at hand and that’s a good thing.”
The coach said his team is playing good football.
His veteran players have elevated their play so far this season.
Wide receiver Jared Hurd and running back Takoda Bubb are among that group.
Hurd has been a reliable target for quarterback Andrew Tobias, hauling in 13 passes for 156 yards in the team’s first two games. Bubb has also made his share of plays, leading the team in rushing and ranking second in receiving.
Now, the Rams are looking to get in the win column against BEA.
“They are a tough team to prepare for,” Tobias said of the Eagles.
Running a no-huddle offense, the Eagles have spread the ball around to their running backs and wide receivers, showing an ability to pass and run against two overmatched opponents.
The Eagles beat St. Joseph’s 54-0 and rolled past Philipsburg-Osceola 55-0.
Nagle spent this week trying to keep his team from getting complacent after surpassing last season’s win total.
“I think the community and everybody’s feeling good and you know, we can’t have that letdown,” Nagle said. “You can’t say it’s OK to be 2-1. We don’t want that. We want to continue to move forward and Penns Valley’s that next task.”
To keep his team hungry, Nagle is highlighting the extra-effort plays on film like a handful of runs by leading rusher Hunter Hockenberry last week.
Nagle wants to see his team build off the “positives” from its successful start.
“We continue to work on the positives and show ‘em the positives and show ’em what it’s like when you win and try to get them understanding how good it feels to win,” Nagle said. “Hopefully, I think that continues that hunger because I don’t think they want to go back to where unfortunately it’s been in the past.”
