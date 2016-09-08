Local rivalry games highlight Week 3 matchups

A pair of matchups between local teams highlights this week’s slate.
Bald Eagle Area hosts Penns Valley, while Bellefonte hosts Philipsburg-Osceola.
In other games, State College travels to Hollidaysburg and St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy takes on The Perkiomen School on the road.
Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:
Penns Valley (0-2) at BEA (2-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: PV — Martin Tobias (21st season); BEA — Jesse Nagle (first season)
Last meeting: Penns Valley 32, BEA 20, last season
Players to watch: PV — Takoda Bubb, RB; BEA — Hunter Hockenberry, RB
The skinny: The Eagles have been flying high with a stunning start to the season — on both sides of the ball. They have outscored opponents 109-0 through their first two games.
They also have turned out 999 yards of total offense, with their spread offense opening holes for the running backs for 311 yards per game on the ground as a team and also plenty of opportunities through the air.
Hockenberry’s 157 yards on the ground pace the Eagles, averaging 9.2 yards per carry. He has also scored four touchdowns.
The Rams have suffered a pair of tough-luck losses, dropping a 27-24 overtime decision to Marian Catholic, then were competitive to the end before stumbling 21-7 against Clearfield.
Bubb was a workhorse on the ground against the Bison, with 17 carries for 73 yards.
Penns Valley will need a big effort from its defense to slow BEA. The Rams forced three turnovers from Clearfield.
P-O (0-2) at Bellefonte (1-1)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: PO — Mike Mann (first season); Bel — Shanon Manning (fourth season)
Last meeting: Bellefonte 44, P-O 3, last season
Players to watch: P-O — Daniel Slogosky, QB; Bel — Dexter Gallishaw, RB
The skinny: The Red Raiders are flying high after beating Huntingdon 21-20 last week, rolling up 275 yards of offense.
They followed the lead of quarterback Chase Gardner, who completed 11 of 16 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown, and Gallishaw, who ran for 137 yards and two scores on 27 carries.
The Mounties, competitive for a while in a 54-28 loss to West Branch in their opener, had a tougher second outing, falling 55-0 to BEA. They at least were able to move the ball through the air a little, with 121 yards passing for Slogosky.
P-O is trying to climb out of a deep hole, on a 29-game losing streak and 42 losses in the last 43 games. The only win was in 2013— 52-14 over Bellefonte.
State College (1-0) at Hollidaysburg (1-1)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: SC — Matt Lintal (third season); H — Homer DeLattre (fifth season)
Last meeting: State College 57, Hollidaysburg 6, Sept. 4, 2009
Players to watch: SC — Pete Haffner, RB; H — Cory Storm, RB
The skinny: The Little Lions dominated in yardage and possession in their season opener, but still needed two late scored to finally dispatch JP McCaskey in their season opener.
State College is still trying to sort out who will be the starting quarterback, with Tyler Snyder playing three quarters and Drew Friberg one quarter last week.
No matter who was under center, the offense moved the ball — and the defense didn’t let the Tornado advance. The Little Lions held a 303-101 advantage in yardage. Haffner rushed for 81 of those yards.
The Golden Tigers, who used to be an annual rival for State College, had been a member of the WPIAL for about seven years but this season are playing an independent schedule and will return to the District 6 playoffs. The Class 5A team opened the season falling 35-7 to Class AAA Central 35-7, then beat Silver Oak Academy of Maryland 38-19.
Storm, a senior, has rolled up 232 yards on the ground, an average of 7.7 yards per carry this season.
St. Joseph’s (0-2) at The Perkiomen School (0-0)
Time: 4 p.m.
Coaches: SJCA — Steve Guthoff (first season); P — Tom Calvario
Player to watch: SJCA — Jake Stormer, WR; P — Josh Cruz, RB
The skinny: St. Joseph’s is off to a rough start to the season, outscored 101-15. After being overwhelmed by BEA in their opener, the Wolves played a team more their size in Fairfield in Week 2 and was able to move the ball a little better.
A question mark for them will be at quarterback. Starter Brendan Robinson was injured during last Friday’s game, and sophomore Christian Chirieleison came on in relief, hitting 10 of 17 passes for 118 yards. Robinson completed 5 of 5 passes for 53 yards before he was hurt. Stormer caught four of those passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.
The Panthers, playing their season opener, lost quite a few key players from last season, but do return leading rusher Cruz. They were 7-2 in 2015 and averaged nearly 28 points per game on offense.
The small, private school south of Allentown plays other small programs from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
