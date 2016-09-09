State College falls to Carlisle in girls’ soccer

State College jumped out to an early lead, but the Lady Little Lions couldn’t hold on in a 4-3 loss to Carlisle on Thursday.
Kelly Mejia scored State College’s first two goals, finding the back of the net in the sixth and 17th minutes. Esther Seeland gave the Lady Little Lions a 3-0 lead with a goal in the 22nd minute.
Carlisle’s comeback started with a goal by Meg Tate in the 31st minute. Liz Weis, Sierra Young and Alexis Fuller each added goals for Carlisle in the win.
State College (1-2) hosts Hollidaysburg on Saturday.
