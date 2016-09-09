High School Sports

September 9, 2016 12:48 AM

Grace Prep boys’ soccer ties Blair County Christian

From CDT staff reports

GRACE PREP

Grace Prep tied Blair County Christian 1-1 on Thursday night.

Colden Snyder gave Blair County a 1-0 in the 27th minute, but Grace Prep’s Joshua Mikhail tied the game in the 35th minute.

Grace Prep (0-0-2) takes on Northumberland Christian on Monday.

