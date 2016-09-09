Grace Prep boys’ soccer ties Blair County Christian

Grace Prep tied Blair County Christian 1-1 on Thursday night.
Colden Snyder gave Blair County a 1-0 in the 27th minute, but Grace Prep’s Joshua Mikhail tied the game in the 35th minute.
Grace Prep (0-0-2) takes on Northumberland Christian on Monday.
September 9, 2016 12:48 AM
Grace Prep tied Blair County Christian 1-1 on Thursday night.
Colden Snyder gave Blair County a 1-0 in the 27th minute, but Grace Prep’s Joshua Mikhail tied the game in the 35th minute.
Grace Prep (0-0-2) takes on Northumberland Christian on Monday.
Comments