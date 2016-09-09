High school football scoreboard: Week 3

3rd Quarter
Penns Valley
27
at Bald Eagle Area
6
Game notes: Takoda Bubb goes 56 yards for the Rams’ score. It is the first points the Eagles have surrendered this year. Jared Hurd hauls in a 44-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Tobias as Penns Valley leads by two scores late in the first quarter. Rilee Bechdel’s 26-yard reception gets BEA on the board with a little time left in the quarter.
Tobias connects with Blaine Ripka for another passing score.
Tristan Klinefelter hauls in a 61-yard pass from Tobias as Penns Valley adds to its lead.
3rd Quarter
Philipsburg-Osceola
7
at Bellefonte
38
Game notes: Follow CDT sports writer Ryne Gery on Twitter for live updates from this game, @rgery.
Red Raiders tally game’s first score on a Tyler Kreger 74-yard run. Dexter Gallishaw goes one carry for 59 yards and a score as Bellefonte goes up by two scores. Red Raiders pouring it on with a special teams score from Jaiden Boone on a 75-yard punt return.
Mounties get on the board thanks to the defense. Josh Bryan returns an interception 74 yards for a score. Bellefonte responds with another score, this one a 1-yard run by Chase Gardner. Kreger scores his second of the game on a 37-yard reception as Bellefonte adds to lead.
3rd Quarter
State College
38
at Hollidaysburg
3
Little Lions get on the board first on a Pete Haffner rushing score. Golden Tigers respond with a field goal to cut into State College's lead.
Little Lions get on the board first on a Pete Haffner rushing score. Golden Tigers respond with a field goal to cut into State College’s lead.
Little Lions on 3rd and 28 connect on a Tyler Snyder pass to Brandon Clark for a 33-yard score. Tristen Lyons gets in on the scoring for State College with a 64-yard run. Haffner scores another out of the wildcat formation as Little Lions up big and recovered onside kick on ensuing kickoff. State College scores touchdown after recovering onside kick to close out the half.
State College’s first score of the second half is a field goal.
Final
St. Joseph’s
13
at Perkiomen School
44
Game notes: 22-point 2nd quarter propels Perkiomen School over St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
