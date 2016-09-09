Perkiomen School’s rushing attack too much for St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy couldn’t contain Steve Ratigan or Nick Guadarramma on Friday afternoon.
Ratigan ran for 169 yards and four touchdowns on just seven carries, and Guadarramma threw two touchdown passes to lead Perkiomen School to a 44-13 victory.
Jared Stormer rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries for the Wolves (0-3), who dressed 18 players. Quarterback Brendan Robinson added a 20-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Zach DeCarmine caught a team-high four passes for 41 yards.
“Perkiomen School has a handful of playmakers, which is something we don’t have,” St. Joseph’s Academy head coach Steve Guthoff. “We’re looking for those kind of guys. Right now, we are just working on the basics.”
Ratigan, a senior running back, delivered three long touchdown runs. He scampered 26 yards late in the first quarter to stake the Panthers (1-0) to a 14-6 lead. Midway through the second quarter, he turned a dive play into a 66-yard scoring play.
His 70-yard run on a draw, late in the third quarter, staked Perkiomen School to a 44-6 lead.
Guadarramma, a 6-foot-5 junior, completed 6 of 11 passes for 125 yards.
“He threw the ball really well,” Guthoff said. “He’s got a real presence.”
According to the coach, the Wolves showed some positives, which included defensive pressure on the quarterback, multiple tackles for losses and its first defensive turnover of the season.
An interception by Theo Spychalski midway through the first quarter set up St. Joseph’s. He picked off a Guadarramma over the middle and raced 25 yards to the Perkiomen School 2-yard line.
Two plays, later Stormer scored to pull the Wolves within 8-6.
“It was good to see someone make a play early in the game,” Guthoff said. “And it was nice to see the team convert.”
However, the Wolves couldn’t maintain the momentum, as the Panthers scored on their next five possessions.
Ratigan’s 26-yard run capped a five-play, 59-yard drive in the ensuing drive with less than a minute left in the first quarter. Perkiomen School added three additional touchdowns in the second quarter, including two runs by Ratigan and a 44-yard reception by David Smith, to go ahead 36-6 at halftime.
Robinson’s 20-yard run — highlighted a five-play, 62-yard drive — less than three minutes into the fourth quarter.
“It’s disappointing to come all this way and lose the way we did,” Guthoff said. “But I saw some progress.”
