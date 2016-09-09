State College girls’ tennis cruises to win over Mifflin County

State College’s singles players were dominant in the Lady Little Lions 5-0 victory over Mifflin County on Friday.
Kelly Vanden, Laura Guay and Shannon Steel combined to drop just four games en route to sweeping the singles contests.
State College’s doubles teams were just as effective dropping just seven games. Maggie Jackson and Jasmine Cao teamed up for a No. 1 doubles victory. Caroline Kranich and Betsy Driscoll earned the No. 2 doubles win for the Lady Little Lions.
State College (6-1) hits the courts again on Monday when it hosts Harrisburg.
