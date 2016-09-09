Big nights from Tyler Snyder, Pete Haffner send State College to easy win over Hollidaysburg

Last week in its season opener, State College had no problem moving and keeping the ball, racking up yardage and time of possession.
But the Little Lions struggled, at least initially, to put the game away.
On Friday night, they had no problem with that.
Behind backbreaking first-half performances by Tyler Snyder and Pete Haffner, State College (2-0) rolled in a 45-10 win over Hollidaysburg (1-2) at Tiger Stadium.
“It went pretty darn well,” State College coach Matt Lintal said of the first half. “It’s nice when you don’t have to bring your punt team on the field.”
Snyder, a senior competing for the full-time quarterback job, still splits reps with junior Drew Friberg. Snyder played the first two quarters, while Friberg handled the second half.
But one half was all Snyder needed to prove his proficiency. The elder of the two signal-callers completed 9 of 15 attempts for 200 yards and a touchdown.
“Something I wanted to work on was sitting in the pocket and waiting for more long, developing routes to open up,” Snyder said.
And it worked.
What was more impressive than his traditional stat line was Snyder’s effectiveness on third down. On the first two drives alone, the quarterback was 5 of 5 for 142 yards and a score in third-down situations.
As a team, State College converted 7 of 9 third downs under Snyder’s guidance in the first half.
“Last week, those were some things we didn’t overcome,” Lintal said. “Being able to make some clutch plays and have guys step up was awesome.”
It was Snyder’s first conversion that set the tone for State College. Facing a 3rd-and-8 on the Little Lions’ 22-yard line, Snyder faked a handoff, rolled to his left, and let loose down the left sideline, allowing speedy receiver Noah Woods to run under the quarterback’s throw for a 51-yard bomb.
Four plays later, the Little Lions were in the end zone on the first of three Haffner scores from the Wildcat.
Haffner finished with just 16 rushing yards, but touchdown runs of five, six and five yards left him smiling at the end of the night.
“I was pumped all week to play some Wildcat,” Haffner said.
It’s a formation the Little Lions didn’t use at all in last week’s win over J.P. McCaskey.
Lintal wanted it to be a surprise, and likes what the Wildcat does for his team’s mentality.
“We want to have that mindset that we can run power football,” the coach said. “We’re a spread team, but we don’t want to be soft.”
Along with Haffner’s three scores in the first half was a touchdown pass by Snyder and a long run to the house by Tristen Lyons.
And go figure, Snyder’s score came on third down.
The Little Lions stared at a 3rd-and-28 on Hollidaysburg’s 33 after a holding penalty and sack drove them away from prime real estate.
That didn’t matter to Snyder. He read a Tigers’ edge blitz, stepped up in the pocket, fired a deep dig pattern to Brandon Clark, and the junior wideout did the rest. Clark fought off a couple tacklers, cashing in for a 33-yard touchdown.
It was one of many catches for Clark, who recorded 87 yards on five receptions.
The next drive, Lyons got in on the scoring fun. The 5-foot-7 shifty junior gashed the Tigers’ defense on an inside handoff, taking it 64 yards to pay dirt.
Those five scores gave State College a dominating 35-3 halftime lead.
The Little Lions added a couple scores in the second half, too.
Friberg, who finished with 46 passing yards, led two scoring drives — one that ended in a Felix Sanchez goal-line run and another that saw Jack Sheehan convert a 22-yard field goal.
With so many players getting reps — even third-string quarterback Brady Domer got snaps — Lintal was pleased with the performance.
He’s hoping the Little Lions’ offensive flow will carry over to next week’s home game against Mifflin County.
“We’re really excited moving forward,” Lintal said. “The kids managed the game really well.”
