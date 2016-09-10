Team effort propels Bellefonte past Philipsburg-Osceola in battle for Luther Trophy

Tyler Kreger heard the jokes all week.
Bellefonte assistant coach Terry Bumgardner gave the running back a hard time about being a “slow running back,” referencing a play last season when a Philipsburg-Osceola cornerback caught Kreger from behind.
Kreger went into Friday night’s game against the Mounties looking to put that play and the jokes behind him.
“I wanted to prove coach Bumgardner wrong and take it to the house,” Kreger said.
It didn’t take long for Kreger to reach the end zone.
On his second carry of the night, Kreger burst through the P-O defense for a 74-yard touchdown run to start the scoring in Bellefonte’s 45-7 victory in the annual battle for the Luther Trophy. The Red Raiders (2-1) made big play after big play to run away from the Mounties as they returned two interceptions and a punt for touchdowns.
Bellefonte finished with six interceptions, picking off P-O starting quarterback Daniel Slogosky four times and Brandon Anderson twice.
Kreger finished with 90 yards rushing on three carries and scored two touchdowns, and fellow running back Dexter Gallishaw had five carries for 76 yards and a touchdown to power Bellefonte offensively.
The Mounties (0-3) finished with 13 yards rushing, a total surpassed by Kreger’s big run at the start of the game.
Kreger took a handoff on second down of Bellefonte’s first drive, made one cut past a defender and sprinted toward the end zone.
Kreger was gone, easily racing into the end zone to get the Red Raiders on the board with 7:51 left in the first quarter.
More big plays followed.
On the first play of Bellefonte’s next drive, Gallishaw rushed 59 yards for a touchdown.
Like Kreger, Gallishaw had to beat one defender before finishing his run.
“We have to learn to tackle,” P-O coach Mike Mann said. “We tackle nonstop at practice and then it doesn’t translate into a game, so it’s frustrating to watch it as it unfolds.”
The frustration continued as Mann watched Bellefonte’s Jaiden Boone return a punt 75 yards for a touchdown.
Boone took the punt on a bounce and ran to the left sideline.
He then made a spin move before cutting across the field and finishing his return down the right sideline.
In a game filled with big plays, Boone’s return was Kreger’s favorite.
“Personally I liked Jaiden Boone’s punt return and the spin,” Kreger said. “I thought that was awesome. I think that got everyone really excited.”
After Philipsburg-Osceola defensive back Josh Bryan’s 74-yard interception return for a touchdown, the rout continued.
Bellefonte quarterback Chase Gardner punched in a 1-yard score and linebacker Stephen Kutches returned an interception 12 yards for a touchdown to push the lead to 32-7.
Kreger capped the scoring in the first half with another explosive play on a screen pass.
He stepped out of Dylan Yastro’s tackle after hauling in the pass and jumped over a diving tackle attempt by P-O’s Landon McDonald on his way to the end zone for the second time of the night.
The Red Raiders took a 38-7 lead into the break behind their explosive plays on offense, defense and special teams.
“I don’t think they had to have a drive in the first half at all,” Mann said.
With a comfortable lead, Bellefonte didn’t need to do much offensively in the second half, either.
Dylan Deitrich returned an interception 41 yards for the game’s final score in the third quarter, and the Red Raiders kept it on the ground to run out the clock for their second straight win.
“I think our kids were confident,” Bellefonte coach Shanon Manning said. “I think it’s a very confident Bellefonte football team. I think we came out confident. I think they looked confident. I think they planned on winning. I don’t think they ever planned on taking their foot off the gas, so I’m proud of ‘em. I’m happy for these kids.”
Ryne Gery: 814-231-4679, @rgery
Comments