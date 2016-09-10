Takoda Bubb’s legs, Andrew Tobias’ arm lead Penns Valley to Iron Bell victory over Bald Eagle Area

To paraphrase an old coaching chestnut, you’re never as bad as you think you are when you’re 0-2 and you’re never as good as you think you are when you’re 2-0.
Want proof?
Penns Valley was 0-2 heading into Friday night’s Iron Bell battle with 2-0 Bald Eagle Area.
Final score: Penns Valley 41, BEA 18.
“I’m very proud of our players,” said Penns Valley coach Martin Tobias. “They’ve made a real commitment to each other. There’s no quit in any of them. They were very composed, more so than their coach. Some of them told me, ‘Calm down coach, we’ve got this.’”
They did thanks to the running of Takoda Bubb, who gained 177 yards on 20 carries and scored the game’s first score on a 56-yard burst over the right side, and the passing of Andrew Tobias, who connected on 10 of 17 passes for 235 yards and five touchdowns.
The Rams’ first four touchdowns came on plays of 56, 44, 40 and 61 yards as they rolled up a 27-6 lead at the end of three quarters.
“We never felt we had this game won,” said Tobias. “Those were two teams out there fighting for pride. We just had some big plays that they didn’t have.”
After Bubb’s 56-yard run, Andrew Tobias hit Jared Hurd down the sideline for a 44-yard score.
BEA got on the board before the end of the first quarter when Tanner Kresovich hit Rilee Bechdel running free down the middle. Bechdel bobbled the pass in the end zone before securing it for the score with 1:29 left in the quarter. The extra-point kick was blocked.
The Rams scored again in the second quarter when Andrew Tobias found Blaine Ripka running free down the middle and hit him in stride for a 40-yard score. The pass for the two-point conversion failed.
It was more of the same for the Rams in the third quarter as Andrew Tobias hit Tristan Klinefelter for a 61-yard score and then hit Marcus Woodford for the two-point conversion to make it 27-6 with 8:56 left in the quarter.
Kresovich ran for eight yards and a score for the Eagles to make it 27-12 with 6:16 to go in the third quarter.
But the Rams nailed it down as Andrew Tobias hit Ripka again, this time from four yards out and then found Nic Kubalak free down the left sideline for a 43-yard score.
BEA got the final points of the game when Andrew Dubbs scored from two yards out.
“BEA is such an improved team,” Tobias said. “They do so many things well. We tried to take away as many things as we could. They got us on a couple of things though. You can’t cover everything.”
“Our biggest problem was that our kids hadn’t faced adversity,” said Eagle coach Jesse Nagle, whose team had rolled to wins of 54-0 and 55-0 in its first two games. “But our kids fought hard. (Andrew) Tobias was just too much for us.”
