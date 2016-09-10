Penns Valley’s Bierly earns girls’ cross country crown at Forest Hills Invitational

Penns Valley’s Rebecca Bierly led the field for a win at the Forest Hills Invitational, while St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy was second as a team among the girls and Penns Valley’s boys took third Saturday.
Bierly turned in a time of 19 minutes, 19 seconds over the 5-kilometer course which will be used for the District 6 championships later in the season. She passed Sera Mazza of St. Joe’s in the final 400 meters and won by 3.5 seconds. Mazza was clocked in 19:23. Third place was a distant 26 seconds back.
Mazza was followed by teammates Julia Cusatis (10th), Grace Cousins (30th), Maggie Urban (31st) and Lea Fisher (33rd) to rack up 106 points, second overall to Central Cambria’s 55 and best among Class A programs.
Chris Colwell paced the Rams by taking fourth 16:57. Sam Gray was next in 17:43 for 10th, and Mark Bierly placed 14th. Charlie Romig (48th) and Haden Stamm (64th) rounded out their top five finishers as they racked up 128 points, best among Class A teams in the event.
"I was impressed by how tough my team ran today,” coach Terry Glunt said. “Chris Colwell, Sammy Gray, and Mark Bierly all medaled individually, and all seven runners were were awarded team championship medals."
Indiana won with 79 points, paced by individual champ Samuel Lenze’s 16:29 clocking, and Central Cambria was second with 83.
Bierly was followed by Karly Smith (34th), Alex Witherite (66th), Catherine Bierlein (69th) and Abbey DuVall (72nd). Penns Valley posted 230 points as a team.
“The girls ran very well today in spite of the high temperatures we have been experiencing,” Lady Ram coach Lynda Federinko said. “They ran with determination and heart.”
The St. Joseph’s boys were seventh overall and third among Class A teams. Michael Peters was 32nd in 18:30 to lead the Wolves. Kaelan Wright (33rd), Isaac Hyman (49th), Leo Bomboy (56th) and Max Wortman (80th) rounded out the scoring five.
Philipsburg-Osceola had four runners cross the finish line, paced by Matt Shimmel’s 18:39 for 37th, Dane Soltys (91st), Zach Myers (100th) and Josh Rea (141st).
The Lady Mounties were led by Kristen Bennett (88th), Megan Kosut (96th), Sam Bainey (106th), Lindsey Bordas (139th) and Adina Clasen (179th).
