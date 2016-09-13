Bald Eagle Area boys’ soccer shuts out Central

Braces from Jacob Michael and Seth Koleno propelled Bald Eagle Area past Central 5-0 on Tuesday.
Jared Gettig opened the scoring for the Eagles in the 28th minute, the goal was assisted by Anton Fatula.
In the second half of play, the Eagles broke the game open. Michael scored in the 59th and 79th minute, with his second goal assisted by Dylan Zink. Koleno added his two goals in the 66th and 78th minutes, with Gettig assisting his first goal.
Hunter Etters made five saves as he had his third-straight shutout for the Eagles. Nathan Earnest of Central made 10 saves.
The next game for BEA is at Huntington on Thursday.
