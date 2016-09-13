High School Sports

September 13, 2016 11:42 PM

Penns Valley sweeps Bald Eagle Area on cross country course

From CDT staff reports

SPRING MILLS

The Penns Valley boys cross country team scored a perfect 15 points against Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday night.

The Rams placed seven in the top ten, led by Chris Colwell, who won the 5,000-meter race in a total time of 17:42.

Other top ten finishers for Penns Valley included: Mark Bierly (2nd), Sammy Gray (3rd), Stephen Grover (4th), Haden Stamm (5th), Charlie Romig (6th) and Everett VanHeyst (9th).

The BEA’s top runners were Austin Klinger (7th), Luke Wilson (8th) and Caleb Spackman (10th).

Rams head coach Terry Glunt was pleased with his team’s performance.

“Thought, on the whole, we got better as a team,” Glunt said. “It was a nice team win.”

