September 13, 2016 11:42 PM

Bierly paces Penns Valley in girls’ cross country win

From CDT staff reports

SPRING MILLS

Rebecca Bierly won by 93 seconds over the second-best runner of the day as Penns Valley outdistanced Bald Eagle Area 15-49 Tuesday in Mountain League action.

Bierly covered the 3.1-mile course in 20 minutes, 19 seconds. Teammate Karly Smith was next in 22:52, and the third Lady Ram across the line was Alexis Witherite another minute behind. Catherine Bierlein and Abby DuVall completed the scoring five for Penns Valley, which swept the top six spots.

“I am impressed by the determination with which the girls continue to run,” Penns Valley coach Lynda Federinko said. “Becca continues to lead the way while the other girls continue to show improvement daily.”

Caitlyn Taylor was seventh overall and first for the Lady Eagles in 27:40.

