Horner’s late goal lifts Bellefonte boys’ soccer

Alex Horner’s goal with two minutes left gave Bellefonte a 2-1 win over Clearfield on Tuesday afternoon at Bellefonte Middle School.
The Bison were spotted an early lead, with Kyle Grumblatt hitting the net just 36 seconds into the game, but Daniel Catchmark tied it later in the first half.
Josh Gaus made four saves for the Red Raiders (3-2-1).
“(The) guys started slow tonight but the longer we went we started picking up our play,” Bellefonte coach Scott Martz said. “Defense played a solid game.”
