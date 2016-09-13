High School Sports

September 13, 2016 11:43 PM

Horner’s late goal lifts Bellefonte boys’ soccer

From CDT staff reports

BELLEFONTE

Alex Horner’s goal with two minutes left gave Bellefonte a 2-1 win over Clearfield on Tuesday afternoon at Bellefonte Middle School.

The Bison were spotted an early lead, with Kyle Grumblatt hitting the net just 36 seconds into the game, but Daniel Catchmark tied it later in the first half.

Josh Gaus made four saves for the Red Raiders (3-2-1).

“(The) guys started slow tonight but the longer we went we started picking up our play,” Bellefonte coach Scott Martz said. “Defense played a solid game.”

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game

View more video

Sports Videos