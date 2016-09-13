Bellefonte’s Smith scores four goals in girls’ soccer

Four goals from Mallorie Smith led Bellefonte to a 6-2 victory on the road over Clearfield on Monday night.
Clearfield got off to a quick with Brooke Cline opened the scoring within the first minute, but Bellefonte answered right back less than two minutes later with a goal from Lynnsey Kauffman.
From there, the Red Raiders didn’t look back.
Smith scored two goals in both the first and second, with three of them coming from breakaways. Bellefonte added another goal from Megan Elnitski in the 38th minute of the first half. Clearfield scored a consolation goal in the 11th minute in the second half from Ally Lindstrom.
The Lady Red Raiders (2-3,1-2) next play Thursday at Altoona.
Comments