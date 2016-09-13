Philipsburg-Osceola boys’ cross country splits tri-meet

Philipsburg-Osceola had one win and one loss at the Central Tri-Meet, beating out Central 25-32 but losing to Clearfield 18-43 on Tuesday night.
Trenton Husick of Tussey Mountain won the overall race in 18 minutes and 11 seconds, winning by 20 seconds. The top finishers for Clearfield and Central were Alex Coval (2nd, 18:31) and Tanner Eckenrode (7th, 20:02).
The Mounties were led by Matthew Shimmel, who finished fourth overall with a time of 18:59. Completing P-O’s top five were Dane Soltys (10th), Zach Myers (11th), Josh Rea (15th) and Ben Schiefer (28th).
