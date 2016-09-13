High School Sports

September 13, 2016 11:49 PM

Philipsburg-Osceola blanks Penns Valley for first boys’ soccer win of season

From CDT staff reports

SPRING MILLS

The Philipsburg-Osceola boys’ soccer team earned its first win of the season as Montgomery Tew’s first-half strike guided the Mounties to a 1-0 win over Penns Valley on Tuesday.

Corralling a pass from Mounties midfielder Noah Adams, Tew beat his defender and put one past Penns Valley goalkeeper Jared Kines.

The Rams were silent on the scoreboard, but did threaten. Penns Valley outshot P-O 12-8 and totaled eight corner kicks.

The Rams travel to Central on Thursday, while the Mounties host Bellefonte on the same day.

