Friberg paces State College boys’ golf on course

Christian Friberg led the field with a 7-over 78, but State College was edged as a team by Lower Dauphin in a Mid Penn Conference Keystone Division meet at Mountain View Country Club on Tuesday.
Friberg edged Central Dauphin’s Jake Aaron by a stroke for medalist honors. Lower Dauphin (10-0) posted a 328 team total, five strokes better than the Little Lions and Rams. State College won the tie break for second place over Central Dauphin.
Ryan Battista’s 82 was next on the cards for the Little Lions (7-3), and Max Walker was third with an 86.
