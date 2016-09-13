Cumberland Valley shuts down State College girls’ soccer

The Cumberland Valley girls’ soccer team scored a pair of second-half goals Tuesday night to beat State College 2-0 at Memorial Field.
The Lady Little Lions almost scored a goal just eight minutes into the second half after both Lady Eagles’ goalkeeper Sydney Bruckner and a teammate stumbled over the ball and fell on each other. State College’s Autumn Nicholas hit the ball just a few feet to the left of the goal, disappointing both herself and teammates.
“That game could have gone either way, we had a wide open goal and just pulled a little bit to the left and that could have been a game-changer right there,” State College coach Bud Price said. “Then the pressure is on them to come back and get an equalizer.”
Thirteen minutes later, Cumberland Valley midfielder Rachel Barrick scored her team’s first goal after breaking through defense on the right side of the field.
Just two minutes prior, Cumberland Valley (3-0-1, 3-0-1 Mid Penn Conference) had hit the ball off the crossbar twice in less than 10 seconds.
With eight minutes left in the game, Lady Eagles midfielder Brice McInroy scored the team’s second goal, clinching win lead over the Lady Little Lions (2-3, 1-2).
The Lady Little Lions withstood Cumberland Valley’s strong offense in the first half, but it was just enough to keep the Eagles from scoring.
Cumberland Valley coach George Gemberling said he was happy with the win, “but we definitely took a lot more touches than we needed to tonight. We could have moved the ball a lot faster.”
Gemberling said that his team’s slow play allowed the Lady Little Lion defense to get around the ball.
“We gave them the opportunity to make their adjustment ... and then keep us from putting the ball in the back of the net,” he said. “Once we start playing faster and spread them out we were getting through a ton (of shots) the whole second half.”
Gemberling, whose team outshot State College 14-5, also said the Lady Eagles could use “a little bit more chemistry ... but everything else is working.”
Despite the loss, Price is keeping his outlook positive.
“This was one heck of a game,” he said. “... I’m proud of the girls and how they played.
“We gave up one goal ... about midway through the second half and then I pressed. With about 10 minutes left, I went to a new formation ... leaving three girls on the backline to try to get an equalizer.”
The change allowed Brice McInroy to score Cumberland Valley’s second goal.
Even under pressure, Price said State College had a good performance.
The Lady Little Lions will play the Red Land Lady Patriots on Thursday at Crossroads Middle School.
