Voight-Shelley, State College girls’ golf dominate

Behind yet another stellar showing by freshman Alex Voight-Shelley, State College won its Mid-Penn meet on Wednesday at Valley Green Country Club.
Voight-Shelley, the match’s medalist, shot an 83. She was supported by her teammates, notably Kaylee Richards, who finished third with an 87.
Rounding out the Lady Little Lions, Maddie Czekaj and Kristen Nodell each carded a 101.
State College cleared the competition with a team score of 372 — eight strokes better than the runner-up. Central Dauphin shot a 380, and Red Land came in third with a 404.
Comments