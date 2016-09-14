Penns Valley girls’ soccer falls to Central

A pair of first-half goals were enough for Central to edge Penns Valley 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Central’s Ashley Negley notched the team’s first goal in the 15th minute, followed by Kaitlyn Laird’s strike in the 35th minute.
However, the Lady Rams were able to knot the game at 1-1 in the 25th minute on a goal by Kiera Whitman, assisted by Alyssa Denger.
Central’s Tiemey Fernando made 10 saves, while Rachel Wert of Penns Valley stopped eight shots.
The Lady Rams actually outshot their opponent, 22-13.
Penns Valley coach Jeff Denger was impressed with how the game shook out.
“Both teams were fighting for first place in the Mountain League,” Denger said. “It was one of the best games I’ve ever seen at the high school level.”
