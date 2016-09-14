Bellefonte girls’ soccer blanks P-O

The Lady Red Raider girls’ soccer team put on an offensive show Wednesday night, rolling over Philipsburg-Osceola in a 5-0 win.
Mallorie Smith, who scored four goals against Clearfield on Monday, continued her hot streak. Smith netted two in the first half, giving Bellefonte a 2-0 advantage at the break.
The Lady Red Raiders built on their lead from there.
Five minutes into the second period, Kara Bates notched a goal. She also assisted Smith’s second score.
Madison Steiner added a pair of goals for good measure as the second half waned, striking in the 68th and 77th minute.
Bellefonte had 33 shots, while P-O managed only three.
The Lady Mounties’ Kylie Thal was active in net, making 12 saves. Bellefonte’s Gabbie Pighetti had to make only one stop.
The Lady Red Raiders (3-3) travel to Altoona on Thursday, and P-O (0-4) hosts Moshannon Valley on Saturday.
