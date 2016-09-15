Super Bowl champion Matt Suhey to be recognized before State College football’s home opener

For the State College football team’s home opener on Friday, the Little Lions will have a Super Bowl champion among them.
And it’s one of their own.
Matt Suhey, a State College graduate and Lombardi Trophy winner on the 1985 Chicago Bears, will be recognized prior to the game against Mifflin County and take part in a ceremony in conjunction with the NFL’s Super Bowl High School Honor Roll.
The NFL program, instituted last year, is designed to link Super Bowl champions with their high schools. The players present a Golden Football, one for each Super Bowl champ, for the high schools to display in their trophy cases.
State College has two Super Bowl winners — Suhey in Super Bowl XX, and Jordan Norwood, a member of the Super Bowl 50-winning Denver Broncos.
“Obviously Jordan’s a little tied up in the fall,” State College coach Matt Lintal said of the Broncos wide receiver, “so we wanted to have a special event for Matt Suhey.”
In addition, the Little Lions are expanding Friday to welcome all former State College players. As Suhey presents the Golden Football, any returning letterwinner in attendance will be on the field with him.
Oddly enough, State College will be featuring a kindergarten night at the game, as well.
“So we’ll have the past, present and future at the game,” Lintal said.
In regards to Suhey, Lintal is excited to meet the man who scored a touchdown in Super Bowl XX, saying he was a huge fan of the 1985 Bears team.
But Lintal is even more excited for his team — Suhey is expected to be in the locker room with the Little Lions before kickoff and give a pregame speech.
“It’s unbelievable to have that opportunity for him to come back to share some words and experiences with our current players,” Lintal said. “I’m sure the things he’ll talk about are things our kids will carry with them for a long time.”
