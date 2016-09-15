Bellefonte, State College football look to extend win streaks this week

A trio of local teams earned wins and will look to build on that success this week.
Bellefonte and State College have won two straight games, while Penns Valley got in the win column with a blowout victory over Bald Eagle Area last week.
The Eagles will try to bounce back from that loss when they host Chestnut Ridge on Friday.
Bellefonte takes on Central Mountain on the road, State College hosts Mifflin County and Penns Valley travels to Central.
Philipsburg-Osceola, now on a 30-game losing streak, hosts Tyrone to round out the local slate.
Chestnut Ridge (2-1) at Bald Eagle Area (2-1)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: CR — Max Shoemaker; BEA — Jesse Nagle (first season)
Last meeting: Chestnut Ridge 26, Bald Eagle Area 0, last season
Players to watch: CR — Logan Hauck, QB; BEA — Tanner Kresovich, QB
The skinny: Bald Eagle Area couldn’t stop Penns Valley in a 41-18 loss last Friday.
Rams quarterback Andrew Tobias threw for 235 yards and five touchdowns, and running back Takoda Bubb ran for 177 yards and a touchdown.
The Eagles will face another team capable of burning opposing defenses this Friday.
And they had trouble slowing down Chestnut Ridge’s top playmaker a year ago as quarterback Logan Hauck finished 14 for 20 with two passing touchdowns.
In three games this season, Hauck has completed 61.5 percent of his passes and thrown for 193 yards per game while also leading the team in rushing with 71.3 yards per game.
Bellefonte (2-1) at Central Mountain (0-3)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: Bel — Shanon Manning (fourth season); CM —James Renninger
Last meeting: Central Mountain 41, Bellefonte 6, 2013
Players to watch: Bel — Dylan Deitrich, DB; CM — Justin Neff, QB
The skinny: Bellefonte is looking to put together a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2010.
The Red Raiders beat Central Mountain to extend their winning streak to three games that fall, which also marked the program’s last winning season.
After wins over Huntingdon and Philipsburg-Osceola, Bellefonte is playing with confidence. Dexter Gallishaw, Tyler Kreger, Cade Fortney and Jaiden Boone have all had big games on the offensive side of the ball for the Red Raiders.
Dylan Deitrich had a standout performance on defense and special teams last week, grabbing two interceptions and making plays in the return game in a 45-7 win over Philipsburg-Osceola.
Justin Neff has rushed for 321 yards and four touchdowns for the Wildcats. He’s also completed 6 of 24 passes, and he leads the team with 43 receiving yards.
Penns Valley (1-2) at Central (2-1)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: PV — Martin Tobias (21st season); C — Dave Baker
Last meeting: Central 47, Penns Valley 14, last season
Players to watch: PV — Andrew Tobias, QB; C —Alex Hoenstine, RB
The skinny: The Rams will need Andrew Tobias, Bubb and the rest of the offense to be sharp again Friday night.
Central is averaging 31.3 points per game.
The Dragons are led by Alex Hoenstine, who has rushed for 554 yards (184.7 per game) and nine touchdowns in three games. His 167-yard, three-touchdown performance wasn’t enough last week in a 30-28 loss to Clearfield.
Clearfield had success through the air (311 yards passing) and on the ground (247 yards rushing) in the win.
Tyrone (2-1) at Philipsburg-Osceola (0-3)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: T — Jason Wilson; P-O — Mike Mann (first season)
Last meeting: Tyrone 47, Philipsburg-Osceola 8, last season
Players to watch: T — Denver Light, QB; P-O — Josh Bryan, DB
The skinny: Philipsburg-Osceola has now lost 30 straight games.
The Mounties fell 45-7 to Bellefonte last week.
The lone bright spot was Josh Bryan’s 74-yard interception return for a touchdown. P-O managed just 13 yards rushing and its quarterbacks combined to throw six interceptions.
Tyrone survived in overtime last week, beating Huntingdon 48-42.
Quarterback Denver Light threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns in the win last week.
Mifflin County (0-2) at State College (2-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: MC — Brent Hartman; SC — Matt Lintal (third season)
Last meeting: State College 52, Mifflin County 7, last season
Players to watch: MC — Drew Williams, QB; SC — Tyler Snyder, QB
The skinny: Mifflin County has started the season with two blowout losses.
The Huskies fell 61-24 to Williamsport in the opener and 40-14 to Cedar Cliff last week. They’ve relied heavily on quarterback Drew Williams as they’ve only managed 65 yards rushing on 45 carries (1.4 per carry).
Williams has thrown 169 yards per game, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s completed 46.8 percent of his passes.
Tyler Snyder has been more efficient leading State College’s offense.
The Little Lions quarterback is completing 59.3 percent of his passes. He finished 9 for 15 for 184 yards and a touchdown in the first half of a 45-10 win over Hollidaysburg last week.
