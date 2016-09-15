Walker lifts Bald Eagle Area girls’ soccer to overtime win

Kiersten Walker finally broke a scoreless tie 2:24 into overtime Wednesday night at Alumni Stadium in Bald Eagle Area’s 1-0 win over Huntingdon.
After the Bearcats pressed ahead in the opening moments of overtime, a counterattack took Zoey McHenry up the field, beating a defender and drawing a foul just outside the penalty box. It set up Walker from about 25 yards away with a free kick.
“It was a beautiful rocket past the keeper,” BEA coach Jared Moore said. “I was standing on the sideline telling Kiersten to take it quick before they could get set up and it really paid off.”
Annie Barnhart gave the Lady Eagles (2-2) a chance at the other end of the field, making seven saves for the shutout.
