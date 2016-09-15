High School Sports

Grace Prep routs DuBois Christian in girls’ soccer

STATE COLLEGE

Shannon Brawley’s hat trick helped deliver a 5-0 win for the Grace Prep girls’ soccer team over DuBois Christian at Homestead Park on Thursday.

Brawley netted the only goal of the first half, then buried a penalty kick early in the second half and completed the hat trick a little later with help from Maddie Denezza, who also scored a goal. Abigael Fisher completed the scoring for the Lady Storm.

Abby Bulick made five saves for the shutout. Abby Galliano, Megan Bolich and Alex Madeira also picked up assists.

