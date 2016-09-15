High School Sports

September 15, 2016 11:29 PM

State College rolls to boys’ soccer win over Red Land

From CDT staff reports

STATE COLLEGE

Eli Bokunewicz scored two goals to lead State College to a 4-0 win over Red Land on Thursday.

Ben Oesterling and Jake Kunes each found the back of the net for the Little Lions.

State College goalie Jason Keller made four saves for the shutout.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game

View more video

Sports Videos