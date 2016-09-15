State College rolls to boys’ soccer win over Red Land

Eli Bokunewicz scored two goals to lead State College to a 4-0 win over Red Land on Thursday.
Ben Oesterling and Jake Kunes each found the back of the net for the Little Lions.
State College goalie Jason Keller made four saves for the shutout.
September 15, 2016 11:29 PM
