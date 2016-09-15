St. Joseph’s cross country girls’ team runs in pack for 2 wins

West Branch may have had the fastest runner overall, but the next six runners across the finish line were from St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy as the Lady Wolves easily topped West Branch 20-40 and Bishop Guilfoyle 15-45 Thursday at Oak Hall Park.
Grace Cousins was the first St. Joseph’s runner to cross the line, in 23 minutes, 13 seconds. She was second overall and was followed by Kate Ott, Lindsey Carmack, Addie Ebbs, Maggie Urban and Myah Chappell.
West Branch’s Hailey Prestash broke the course record on her way to the win in 20:43.
