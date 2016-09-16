State College football steamrolls Mifflin County

Super Bowl XX champion Matt Suhey, Temple head coach Matt Rhule and a herd of State College football alumnus gathered on Memorial Field to be recognized prior to the game.
First responders and military members were honored at halftime, and throughout the evening, hundreds lined the gates surrounding the stadium, looking down on a packed venue.
For the Little Lions’ home opener, the stage was a large one — and State College did its job with ease.
The Little Lions (3-0) dismantled Mifflin County (0-3) in a 51-7 win on Friday night. With the blowout, State College has now outscored opponents 120-31 to start the 2016 season.
“We realized that the first few weeks weren’t going to be the competitive games,” Little Lions quarterback Tyler Snyder said, “so we’ve been using these to key in on the details that’ll help us win against the Cumberland Valleys, Central Dauphins and Carlisles coming up.”
As Snyder noted, State College will be tested in the coming games. The Little Lions host Mechanicsburg next week, followed by meetings with Carlisle and Cumberland Valley.
The game plan for Friday night? Get the offense clicking, build a sizable lead, and play as many guys as possible.
The Little Lions succeeded on all three fronts.
“I learned that we have a lot of kids that we can rely on at a lot of different positions,” State College coach Matt Lintal said. “I think it’s critical for our team to continue to improve, no matter what team we’re playing or what the score is.”
The Little Lions first teamers generated a five-play touchdown drive on the game’s opening series, finished with a 30-yard pass from Snyder to Noah Woods.
“We could feel the momentum,” said Snyder, who completed 6 of 10 passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns. “Our defense fed off it from there.”
That it did — the Little Lions forced a quick Mifflin County three-and-out on the Huskies’ first possession.
Four plays later, State College was in the end zone again. A one-yard scoring run by Tristen Lyons was set up by a 37-yard jet sweep scamper by Keaton Ellis.
The Little Lions led 14-0 less than six minutes into regulation.
The rout was on.
State College rolled to a 31-0 halftime lead with a goal-line Pete Haffner touchdown run, 27-yard Jack Sheehan field goal, and nine-yard pass from Snyder to Erik Swanson.
In the second half, Snyder, along with other regulars, took a backseat to State College’s reserves.
Junior quarterback Drew Friberg, who is still battling with Snyder for first-team reps and did see time in the first quarter, ran the show in the third quarter, leading a pair of touchdown drives. His six-yard, back-of-the-end zone fade to Brandon Clark pushed State College’s advantage to 38-0, and a two-yard quarterback sneak score by the 6-foot-5 dual threat signal-caller added to the total.
“You saw him step into a little bit of a different role out there,” Lintal said of Friberg, who finished with 38 rushing yards and ran multiple read-option plays. “We still plan on playing both of those guys (Friberg and Snyder) as much as we possibly can … But Tyler is definitely the front-runner.”
And if his brief performance was any indication, Lintal has a third talented quarterback at his disposal.
Like last week’s win at Hollidaysburg, freshman Brady Dorner handled State College’s final drive, and he made it count. The gliding runner racked up 48 rushing yards on one drive, capped by a 10-yard sprint to the end zone.
Snyder was impressed by the third-stringer.
“Brady came in and did some really special things,” the senior said.
His coach concurred.
“When you’re out there, you make the most of your opportunity,” Lintal said. “We had a freshman score a touchdown tonight, and I’m really proud of him.”
There was a lot for Lintal to be proud of after the 44-point demolition.
However, the coach said there was still improvement needed from his team. To him, the Little Lions are better than they were in Week 1, but nowhere close to where they need to be Week 10.
That’s to be expected with a relatively inexperienced squad — and like his coach, Snyder is upbeat about where State College is heading.
“We’re getting adjusted to each other,” the quarterback said. “We’re going to hit our stride soon.”
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630
