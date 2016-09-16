Central’s Alex Hoenstine big night propels Dragons over Penns Valley

How many different ways are there to score a touchdown?
Central’s Alex Hoenstine tried to answer that question all by himself Friday night.
The Scarlet Dragon senior tailback ran for two scores, caught another and returned a punt for yet another — all in the span of less than seven minutes of the second quarter.
He scored one more touchdown in the third quarter, and it all led to a 41-8 victory over Penns Valley.
Hoenstine rushed for 194 yards and accumulated 288 total yards in the decisive victory.
“He’s a special player, he’s a very special talent,” Rams coach Martin Tobias said. “We knew that coming in, that a dynamic player like him can make the difference and he did. Don’t take anything away from the rest of their team. They’ve got big, physical kids, and they smacked us in the mouth.”
The Rams got smacked in the mouth quite a bit.
The Scarlet Dragons (3-1) rolled up 276 yards on the ground, and 399 total yards for the night.
Penns Valley (1-3), meanwhile, managed just 64 total yards, and a mere 27 on the ground.
“We were pretty good against the run, weren’t we?” Central coach Dave Baker asked. “They couldn’t run the ball, and for the most part we covered their pass.”
The Rams managed only two first downs, and 34 of their yards came on their very first drive of the day, while 24 came on their final drive, which led to their only touchdown, a 13-yard run by Ryan Ripka with just under a minute left.
“We couldn’t get the ball rolling anywhere,” Tobias said. “Their defense did a nice job, and … their guys up front, they hit our guys, and they played better than we did.”
The teams played a scoreless first quarter, and for a time it appeared the Rams were going to hold their own. The Dragons had a strong opening drive but stalled at the Penns Valley 6 yard-line.
“But there are four quarters to a game,” Tobias pointed out. “The second quarter was our downfall. They got rolling and we stubbed our toe.”
Specifically, Hoenstine got rolling.
He had touchdown runs from the 2 and 27, returned a punt 57 yards and took a short dump-off pass 21 yards to the end zone all during that stunning stretch of 6:59 of the second quarter.
“That’s the way he plays,” Baker said. “You come to expect that and he’s going to get you some big plays.”
Also in that stretch, he dropped what appeared to be a sure interception for a touchdown deep in Penns Valley territory.
He also threw a pass for two more points. Hoenstine took a handoff and ran a few steps, then did a jump throw to Austin Garner in the end zone for a two-point conversion after one of his touchdowns.
He added his final score from 35 yards away in the third quarter.
The Rams knew all week they would be facing the 6-foot-2, 184-pound shifty back, and they thought they were ready.
”Everybody was watching him,” Tobias said. “It was a very frustrating loss.”
While running out the clock after the Rams touchdown, Trystan Detwiler took a pitch and raced 68 in the final seconds to cap the scoring.
Andrew Tobias finished 5 for 14 passing for 37 yards, and Andrew Caldana had an interception in the fourth quarter to set up the Rams’ touchdown.
