Roberts’ field goal lifts Bald Eagle Area past Chestnut Ridge in overtime

In the moments after hitting the game-winning field goal, Bald Eagle Area’s Blake Roberts ended up at the bottom of a dogpile.
Roberts was on the turf when Eagles coach Jesse Nagle joined the celebration, diving right on Roberts and cutting his head and elbow in the process. Nagle could still feel his adrenaline running well after the chaotic scene died down, his knees bouncing up and down as he talked about his team’s 3-0 overtime win over Chestnut Ridge on Friday night.
“I always tell the kids, ‘We’re going to celebrate together, we’re going to cry together,’ and it’s the way it is,” Nagle said. “I firmly believe if you do that stuff as a coaching staff that we’re going to win some games.”
One week after getting torched in a 41-18 loss to Penns Valley, the Eagles’ opportunistic defense kept Chestnut Ridge off the board. Chestnut Ridge finished with 275 yards, but turnovers derailed the Lions’ most promising drives.
Chestnut Ridge (2-2) had third-and-2 at the 6-yard line in the second quarter when quarterback Logan Hauck’s pitch to running back Noah Dillow resulted in a fumble. The Eagles (3-1) pounced on the loose ball, ending the Lions’ drive in the red zone.
In the fourth quarter, Hauck lofted a pass toward the end zone on second-and-10 from the 17-yard line.
Roberts went up and made a play.
The BEA defensive back and Chestnut Ridge wide receiver Justin McCoy fought for possession as they fell to the ground.
McCoy emerged with the ball on the ground, but the officials ruled that Roberts came up with the interception at the 2-yard line with 1:57 left.
“The officials are always right,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said. “Naturally, I disagreed. I thought our kid had it, but that’s why you have instant replay in the big-time games but he made the call and we had to live by it.
“We had other opportunities that we didn’t cash in.”
It was Roberts’ second interception of the night.
“He’s maturing,” Nagle said. “Last week, he got picked on a little bit to be honest with you and we repped and repped and repped the secondary work this week. He’s athletic as they get so we just keep on getting our young kids better because we’re very young right now.”
The Lions got one more opportunity in regulation.
After forcing a punt and taking over with 1:06 left, they drove to the 21-yard line and took their final timeout with 14 seconds left.
Shoemaker said they planned to take a shot at scoring on a passing play, but wanted to leave enough time to try a field goal on the next play.
Instead, Hauck scrambled and time ran out.
Chestnut Ridge had the first offensive possession in overtime and appeared to score a touchdown after Phillip Dull scooped up a fumble and raced into the end zone.
But a block in the back erased the score set up first-and-goal from the 21-yard line. Hauck was called for intentional grounding to back the Lions up to the 38-yard line and a sack set up fourth-and-goal from the 49-yard line.
Hauck’s fourth-down pass was picked off near the goal line.
The Eagles took over and Nagle pulled Roberts aside to tell him he was going to attempt the game-winning field goal if they got inside the 10-yard line.
After a 6-yard run by Austin Young on third down, Roberts took the field to try a 26-yard field goal.
“He has no experience,” Nagle said. “To be honest with you, we’re looking for a kicker. We kept going back and forth between him and another senior, but he’s a soccer-style kid so I figured he could control the ball so that’s why we went with him.”
Roberts said it’s been a “tough road” learning how to kick soccer-style — using the inside of his foot — something he started to try two weeks ago.
But he hit the game-winner Friday night.
“That’s something crazy,” Roberts said. “I don’t think I’ve ever done that before. It’s just exhilarating.”
Ryne Gery: 814-231-4679, @rgery
