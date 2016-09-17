Central Mountain tops Bellefonte for first win of year

The monkey is finally off the back of the Central Mountain football team, while for Bellefonte, it was another tough loss that came in the final minutes of the 24-21 Wildcats win.
The Wildcats sprinted out to a 17-point advantage 15 minutes into the game only to see the Red Raiders come back to put 21 unanswered points on the board for a 21-17 lead in the fourth period.
However, with the game hanging in the balance, the Wildcats called on their do-everything back Justin Neff and the senior scatback responded by ripping off a 45-yard sprint to the end zone with 89 ticks of the clock left in the game to give Central Mountain its first win of the season.
“I am so proud of the kids because they worked real hard to get this win. I was pretty hard on them this week and I guess it paid off,” said Central Mountain head coach Jim Renninger. “I pushed them hard and I am real happy with the way they responded. In the past when they would get down after fighting so hard, they wouldn’t always respond real well. For them to come back to get that final touchdown after getting down by four points, I am just so proud of them because they deserved this win.”
Renninger also had some good things to say about the ‘Cats offensive line.
“The offensive line stepped up and made things happen,” he said. “They played the best game of the season and as for Neff, you aren’t going to be able to control him for an entire game. Not only did the ‘O’ line do a good job, but the running backs also blocked well tonight.”
On the other side of the field, a disappointed Raider head coach Shanon Manning had seen this happen to his troops before in the season opening loss to Jersey Shore.
“We didn’t play a first half again and that has happened twice this year when we dug big holes for ourselves,” said Manning. “We manage to come and fight our way through them, but you just can’t depend on doing that. We just can’t put ourselves in those positions.”
Regardless of how they happen, Manning was quick to point out that any loss hurts.
“They all hurt,” he said. “This is a good football team and we had big goals and big aspirations and each one of those is precious to us.”
In the second half, Manning and Co. went to Tyler Kreger at quarterback with a lot of success.
“We have been doing that all season, but not as much as we did tonight,” Manning said. “We just liked something we had out of the double tight set so we went with it. It is our Raider package and it is a package we have used all year and when we go to our one and two back sets we go with Chase (Gardner).”
The Wildcats dominated things in the early going, getting on the scoreboard with a 40-yard field goal thanks to the right leg of Austyn Carson.
On the ensuing kickoff, Zach Eck recovered a Bellefonte fumble and on the first play from scrimmage following fumble, Tanner Weaver bolted into the end zone from 24 yards out for the score.
With the Raiders having their problems finding the end zone, Neff completed the 17-point explosion when he swerved into the open and outran the Wildcat defenders to the end zone for a 21-yard score.
Trailing by the 17-0 count, the Raiders got on the board for the first time in the game when with only 42 seconds left in the first half, Dexter Gallishaw went in from seven yards out for the score.
Obviously motivated by the Gallishaw score late in the second period, the Raiders got a touchdown from Kreger less than two minutes into the third period to cut the Raider deficit to 14-17 at the turn for home.
With the two defenses taking control for the next four possessions, Kreger was again able to cap a Raider drive less than three minutes into the final period on a 20-yard jaunt to pay dirt and that is the way things stayed until Neff brought the Central Mountain fans to their feet with his game-winning sprint to paydirt.
