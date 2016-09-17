Tyrone football goes by air, ground over Philipsburg-Osceola

Tyrone came out throwing darts until Denver Light got hurt, then the Golden Eagles started throwing hand grenades.
Both were equally lethal as Tyrone rolled over Philipsburg-Osceola 37-7 at Memorial Stadium Friday night.
Light, a rangy sophomore quarterback, completed five of six passes for 147 yards and a pair of first-quarter touchdowns. But late in the quarter, he suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury at the end of a 32-yard run that put the ball on the P-O 16. That finished his night.
So the Golden Eagles switched tactics and began running the ball behind backup quarterback RaShawn Hicks and tailback Brandon Loose. Each finished with over 100 yards as Tyrone rolled up 467 yards in total offense. And that was without regular tailback Gary Weaver, who missed the game due to injury.
“Denver was right on. I think he connected on all of his first passes,” said Tyrone coach Jason Wilson. “We attacked what we wanted to attack. You can tell he’s getting more comfortable in the pocket. He’s more relaxed.”
He hit Parker Mitchell on a streak pattern down the sideline with only 1:12 gone in the game and Ethan Vipond booted the PAT.
Light and Mitchell hooked up again with 4:25 left in the quarter, this time from 47 yards out and Vipond made it 14-0.
After Light got hurt, Loose finished that drive by going over from the 3 and Vipond made it 21-0 five seconds into the second quarter.
And Hicks scored from the one at the 9:27 mark. Vipond’s kick boosted the Tyrone lead to 28-0 with 9:27 still to go in the half. Earlier in the drive, Hicks escaped the rush and bolted 51 yards down the sideline to put the ball at the P-O 13.
“RaShawn stepped in and made some nice plays,” Wilson said. “The key is these kids are staying together with all of the adversity we’ve had. When someone goes down, the next man steps up and does his best. That’s all you can do. And it’s not just the starters who are getting hurt, it’s the backups too. Every week when we have our coaches meeting we talk about how we are going to run practice based on what we have.”
Tyrone flirted with the mercy rule when Hicks scored on a 20-yard keeper but Vipond’s PAT kick was no good so it had to wait until Vipond booted a 21-yard field goal with 11:55 left in the game to go up 37-0.
P-O got the final points of the night when Daniel Slogosky hooked up with T.J. Thompson on fourth down from the Tyrone 5 with 5:40 to go in the game. Keegan Soltis booted the PAT.
“They hit us with those big plays right off the bat,” said Mountie coach Mike Mann. “We had some guys in the secondary who were not in position.
“We figured they were going to throw but we thought we could cover it a little bit, not like we did. Our run defense stopped them a few times but then they went to the pass and we got burned. They’re a good team. They have players who can come in and fill in when someone gets hurt. That’s what happens when you have depth.”
