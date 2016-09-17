State College runs to 3rd-place finish in girls’ cross country invitational

State College finished third as a team, led by a top-10 finish from Gabbi Bock, at the Ben Bloser Bulldog Invitational on Saturday.
The Lady Little Lions collected 127 points to finish behind Manheim Township’s 76 and Dallastown’s 111.
Bockwas clocked in 19 minutes, 18 seconds. Catherine Curtin was next over the finish line in 19:35, while Cailin Saylor took 28th, Emma Simon was 39th and Haley Garvin took 45th for their scoring runners.
“They were very solid,” coach Rebecca Donaghue said. “We were third against some really strong competition. ... We posted some really fast times on a fast course. I was really happy with how that went.”
Abby Yourkavitch of Chambersburg won the race in 18:32.
