Peters leads way for St. Joseph’s boys’ cross country

Michael Peters earned his first top-five finish in a large invitational as St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy took sixth as a team at the Altoona Mountain Lion Invitational on Saturday.
Peters was clocked in 17 minutes, 27 seconds over 5 kilometers.
Somerset’s Dominic Mazzariello won the race in 16:56, while Altoona won the team title with 89 points. The Wolves posted 185.
Isaac Hyman was 32nd, Leo Bomboy took 41st and Max Wortman was 42nd for the Wolves’ top-50 finishers.
Philipsburg-Osceola was 14th as a team with 398 points, paced by a 28th-place effort from Matthew Shimmel.
