Lower Dauphin edges State College in girls’ soccer

Lower Dauphin got the best of State College 3-2 Saturday afternoon at the South Track Field.
Rory Klingensmith scored twice and Rachel Clouser netted the other goal for the Falcons.
Emma Houtz and Kelly Mejia found the net for the Lady Little Lions (3-4), with Makenzie Graham assisting on both conversions. Ali Wicks made three saves in the loss, as State College held a 16-8 shot advantage and had a number of opportunities to tie the game late.
“We had a number of good chances, we just missed,” Lady Little Lion coach Bud Price said.
Comments