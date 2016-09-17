St. Joseph’s girls take title at Altoona cross country meet

Thanks to top-10 finishes from Sera Mazza and Julia Cusatis, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy ran away with the team title at the Altoona Mountain Lion Invitational on Saturday.
Mazza took second in 19 minutes, 47 seconds, beaten at the finish line by Central Mountain’s Alyssa Laughner by 0.23 seconds.
Cusatis added a ninth-place effort in 20:38. Other point-earners for the Lady Wolves were Grace Cousins in 20th, Maggie Urban in 21st and Kate Ott in 28th.
The Lady Wolves finished with 70 team points, with Oakland Catholic second with 90 in the 20-team field.
