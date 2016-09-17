Penn State field hockey thumps Ball State

Penn State ran its win streak to eight games to start the season with a 7-0 victory over Ball State on Saturday afternoon.
With a dominating 23-2 advantage in shots, the No. 4 Nittany Lions (8-0) scored at least six goals in a game for the fourth time this season. The start to the season is the best for the program since a 15-0 start in 1993.
Shay Cannon and Emily Klingler each scored a pair of goals to lead the way, with one each off the sticks of Kasey Morano, Katie Dembrowski and Aurelia Meijer. Moira Putsch and Carly Celkos.
Penn State next heads to Northwestern on Friday.
