Penn State earns 2 sweeps on volleyball court

The Penn State women’s volleyball team closed its non-conference schedule with a pair of wins at Rec Hall on Saturday, sweeping Howard and Clemson.
The day opened with a 25-16, 25-12, 25-16 triumph against Howard in a rematch of the first round of last year’s NCAA tournament.
Simone Lee’s 12 kills paced the offense, with Haleigh Washington adding eight kills and four blocks. Abby Detering gave out 31 assists and Kendall White posted 10 digs as the Nittany Lions hit .312, won the blocking battle 7-4 and held the Bison in .011 hitting.
The day ended with a 25-14, 25-17, 25-12 victory over the Tigers, extending Penn State’s win streak to six straight. Lee again led the way with 10 kills while Washington and Heidi Thelen added eight kills each. Detering distributed 33 assists to help the team hit .383, White picked up 15 digs and Washington also racked up six blocks as Penn State held a 10-1 blocking advantage.
The Tigers were held to minus-.010 hitting for the match.
Penn State (8-3) opens Big Ten action at Rutgers on Wednesday.
