Pope paces Bellefonte cross country at invitational

Brett Pope finished ninth individually to lead the Bellefonte cross country team at the Ben Bloser Invitational on Saturday.
Pope finished with a time of 17:26 on the 5K course to medal in the boys Class AA race, which featured 145 runners. Cole Hovis (18:52, 44th), Mitchell Pensak (19:08, 53rd), Evan Lemons (19:24, 61st), Ian Hoaglund (19:48, 77th), Alex Spangler (20:32, 97th) and Zachary Covone (21:49, 116th) rounded out the Red Raiders’ competitors.
Bellefonte’s Amber Shirey took 13th in the field of 119 in the girls Class AA race.
