September 18, 2016 10:01 PM

Pope paces Bellefonte cross country at invitational

From CDT staff reports

NEWVILLE

Brett Pope finished ninth individually to lead the Bellefonte cross country team at the Ben Bloser Invitational on Saturday.

Pope finished with a time of 17:26 on the 5K course to medal in the boys Class AA race, which featured 145 runners. Cole Hovis (18:52, 44th), Mitchell Pensak (19:08, 53rd), Evan Lemons (19:24, 61st), Ian Hoaglund (19:48, 77th), Alex Spangler (20:32, 97th) and Zachary Covone (21:49, 116th) rounded out the Red Raiders’ competitors.

Bellefonte’s Amber Shirey took 13th in the field of 119 in the girls Class AA race.

