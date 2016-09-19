Philipsburg-Osceola boys’ soccer rallies for win over Central

The Philipsburg-Osceola boys’ soccer team overcame a two-goal deficit en route to a 3-2 overtime win over Central on Monday.
Montgomery Tew scored the game-winning goal in overtime off of an assist by Noah Adams. Tew also assisted on Curt Rowles’ game-tying goal in the 69th minute.
Two minutes earlier, P-O’s Ben Handel scored the team’s first goal, cutting Central’s lead to 2-1.
Joey Smith and Kaleb Gahagan each scored goals for Central.
The Mounties (2-3) face Huntingdon on the road Wednesday.
