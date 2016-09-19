High School Sports

September 19, 2016 11:01 PM

Philipsburg-Osceola boys’ soccer rallies for win over Central

From CDT staff reports

PHILIPSBURG

The Philipsburg-Osceola boys’ soccer team overcame a two-goal deficit en route to a 3-2 overtime win over Central on Monday.

Montgomery Tew scored the game-winning goal in overtime off of an assist by Noah Adams. Tew also assisted on Curt Rowles’ game-tying goal in the 69th minute.

Two minutes earlier, P-O’s Ben Handel scored the team’s first goal, cutting Central’s lead to 2-1.

Joey Smith and Kaleb Gahagan each scored goals for Central.

The Mounties (2-3) face Huntingdon on the road Wednesday.

